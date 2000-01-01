Gran Tierra Energy Inc (LSE:GTE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GTE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GTE
- Market Cap£308.780m
- SymbolLSE:GTE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS38500T1016
Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia producing light crude oil, with medium crude and natural gas.