Gran Tierra Exchangeco Inc (TSE:GTX)

North American company
Company Info - GTX

  • Market CapCAD18.560m
  • SymbolTSE:GTX
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA38500Y1007

Company Profile

Gran Tierra Exchangeco Inc. is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production business. It holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia, Argentina and Peru.

