Grana y Montero SAA ADR (NYSE:GRAM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GRAM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GRAM

  • Market Cap$404.570m
  • SymbolNYSE:GRAM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINUS38500P2083

Company Profile

Grana y Montero SAA is a Peruvian engineering firm. It provides procurement, and construction services for sectors, including mining, power, infrastructure, hotels, and others.

Latest GRAM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .