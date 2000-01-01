Grand Brilliance Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8372)

APAC company
Market Info - 8372

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8372

  • Market CapHKD78.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:8372
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4136R1020

Company Profile

Grand Brilliance Group Holdings Ltd operates as a medical device distributor. The firm offers medical consumables, medical equipment, medical instruments and other healthcare products.

