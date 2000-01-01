Grand Fortune High Grade Ltd (LSE:GFHG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GFHG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GFHG

  • Market Cap£12.000m
  • SymbolLSE:GFHG
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG405621031

Company Profile

Grand Fortune High Grade Ltd provides financial training for financial sector specialists in China. The company provides corporate trainings, certification trainings, and public training programs.

Latest GFHG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

GFHG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .