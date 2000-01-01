Grand Peace Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8108)
- Market CapHKD49.830m
- SymbolSEHK:8108
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINBMG4063G1116
Grand Peace Group Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The principle activities of the group are providing funeral services and sale of funeral related products.