Grand T G Gold Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8299)

APAC company
Market Info - 8299

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8299

  • Market CapHKD64.360m
  • SymbolSEHK:8299
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4136P1303

Company Profile

Grand T G Gold Holdings Ltd is a mining company. The Company focuses on gold exploration, mining and mineral processing in the Peoples Republic of China.

