Grande West Transportation Group Inc (TSX:VMC)

North American company
Company Info - VMC

  • Market CapCAD212.640m
  • SymbolTSX:VMC
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINCA38656C1005

Company Profile

Grande West Transportation Group Inc is a Canadian bus manufacturer. The company is engaged in designing, engineering, and manufacturing mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States. The company derives maximum revenue from bus sales. It also supplies the Spare part.

Latest VMC news

