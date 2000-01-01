Grandshores Technology Group Ltd (SEHK:1647)

APAC company
Company Info - 1647

  • Market CapHKD506.610m
  • SymbolSEHK:1647
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG406581093

Company Profile

SHIS Ltd is a contractor providing of building services including maintenance and/or installations of mechanical and electrical systems including repairs and renovation services and the provision of construction works.

