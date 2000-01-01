Grange Resources Ltd (ASX:GRR)
Grange Resources Ltd is an Australian based company. The company is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources and iron ore mining operations. Its projects include the Southdown Magnetite and associated Pellet Plant Projects. The Group has two reportable segments: Exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources and iron ore mining operations; and Development and construction of housing units. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the sales of iron ore products in China followed by Japan, Australia, and Korea.Grange Resources Ltd is an Australian based company. It is engaged in exploration, evaluation and development of mineral resources and iron ore mining operations. Its projects include the Southdown Magnetite and associated Pellet Plant Projects.