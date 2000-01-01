Company Profile

Granite Construction Inc delivers infrastructure solutions for public and private clients in North America. It primarily focuses on heavy civil infrastructure projects, including roads, highways, transit facilities, airports, and bridges. In addition, the company performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy progress, and other facilities. Granite has three operating segments: construction, large project construction, and construction materials. It owns and leases various plant facilities to produce construction materials to sell to third parties, and for internal use. The company is one of the largest diversified heavy civil contractors and construction materials producers in the United States.