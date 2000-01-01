Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU Granite REIT (NYSE:GRP.U)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GRP.U

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GRP.U

  • Market Cap$2.740bn
  • SymbolNYSE:GRP.U
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3874371147

Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe.

Latest GRP.U news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .