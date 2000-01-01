Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSX:GMG)
North American company
- Market CapCAD81.520m
- SymbolTSX:GMG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- ISINAU0000139990
Company Profile
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd is involved in the production of high-quality graphene used primarily in paints, coolants, and lubricants targeting to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs, and additionally in next-generation battery technology. It is a clean-technology-focused company that aims to offer energy-saving products and solutions and energy storage products, enabled by Graphene manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.