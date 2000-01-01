Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSX:GMG)

North American company
Market Info - GMG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GMG

  • Market CapCAD81.520m
  • SymbolTSX:GMG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000139990

Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd is involved in the production of high-quality graphene used primarily in paints, coolants, and lubricants targeting to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs, and additionally in next-generation battery technology. It is a clean-technology-focused company that aims to offer energy-saving products and solutions and energy storage products, enabled by Graphene manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

