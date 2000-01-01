Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GPK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GPK

  • Market Cap$4.894bn
  • SymbolNYSE:GPK
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3886891015

Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company engaged in providing paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It is a producer of folding cartons in Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific.

Latest GPK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .