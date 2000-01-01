Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH)

North American company
Market Info - GRPH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GRPH

  • Market Cap$1.008bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GRPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS38870X1046

Company Profile

Graphite Bio Inc is a clinical-stage gene-editing company harnessing gene integration to develop a new class of therapies to cure serious and life-threatening diseases. Its gene-editing platform allows to precisely correct mutations, replace entire disease-causing genes with normal genes, or insert new genes into predetermined, safe locations.

