Gratifii Ltd (ASX:GTI)
Market Cap: AUD0.000m
Symbol: ASX:GTI
Industry: Technology
Sector: Software - Application
- Currency
ISIN: AU000000MBM1
Company Profile
Mobecom Ltd provides digital customer engagement technology solutions in Australia. It delivers a full-stack technology toolset that can be implemented in modules across multiple channels, including mobile, online, in-store and social. Its products include airBux EEP and Seventeen Hundred.Mobecom Ltd is an investment holding company with interests in subsidiary companies focused on developing customer engagement technology solutions.