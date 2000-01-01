Graubuendner Kantonalbank Ordinary Shares - Non Voting (SIX:GRKP)
Industry: Financial Services
Sector: Banks - Regional
ISIN: CH0001340204
Graubuendner Kantonalbank is a banking corporation in Switzerland. It is engaged in providing banking products and service to private and corporate customers. The company provides a private account, savings accounts, foreign currency accounts, cards, payment services and others. It also provides mortgage facilities, loans, and advances. The company is also involved in providing financial advice, asset management, investment advice, pension and insurance and others.Graubuendner Kantonalbank provides banking services to private and corporate customers. The bank primarily offers services of saving accounts, mortgages, loans, and investment advice.