GRAVITY Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:GRVY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GRVY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GRVY

  • Market Cap$251.900m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GRVY
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINUS38911N2062

Company Profile

GRAVITY Co Ltd is a developer and publisher of online games in Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines and Thailand based on the number of peak concurrent users as compiled from various statistical data available from public sources.

Latest GRVY news

