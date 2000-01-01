GRC International Group (LSE:GRC)

UK company
Market Info - GRC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GRC

  • Market Cap£15.150m
  • SymbolLSE:GRC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BG06MV41

Company Profile

GRC International Group PLC provides a range of products and services to address the IT governance, risk management and compliance requirements. Its segments include Training, Consultancy and Publishing and Distribution.

