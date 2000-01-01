Great Atlantic Resources Corp (TSX:GR)
- Market CapCAD3.290m
- SymbolTSX:GR
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINCA3900873025
Great Atlantic Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of its mineral property interests located in Atlantic Canada. Principally, the company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony.