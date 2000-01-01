Great Bear Resources Ltd (TSX:GBR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GBR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GBR

  • Market CapCAD390.810m
  • SymbolTSX:GBR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3901433035

Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd is a precious metals exploration company. It explores for mineral properties in British Columbia and Quebec, Canada. The company's projects are Great Bear's Red Lake Properties and Dixie Lake.

Latest GBR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .