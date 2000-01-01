Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR)
- Market CapAUD5.340m
- SymbolASX:GBR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GBR2
Company Profile
Great Boulder Resources Ltd is a gold exploration company. It is focused on the discovery of multi-million-ounce gold deposits in Australia's gold districts. It holds interest in projects such as Balagundi, Broadwood, Jundee South, Tarmoola and Yamarna.