Great Canadian Gaming Corp is a gambling, entertainment, and hospitality company that operates throughout Canada. The company's operations are divided into three segments based on geography: Ontario, British Columbia, and Atlantic. The company generates over half of its revenue from the Ontario region. Great Canadian Gaming Corp offerings include casinos with slot machines, table games, and food and beverage; outdoor horse racing tracks; and hotels, community gaming spots, and related hospitality facilities.