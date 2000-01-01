Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corp is a gaming, entertainment, and hospitality company that operates in Canada and the United States. The company's operations are divided into four segments, based on geography: Ontario, British Columbia, Atlantic, and the United States. It generates most of its revenue from the Ontario region. The firm's sources of revenue include casinos, horse racing tracks, and various hospitality and community gambling-related facilities. The company also operates hotels, theaters, conference facilities, and dining venues.