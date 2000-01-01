Great China Properties Holdings Ltd (SEHK:21)

APAC company
Market Info - 21

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 21

  • Market CapHKD473.050m
  • SymbolSEHK:21
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000132420

Company Profile

Great China Properties Holdings Ltd is engaged in real estate development and management. The projects of The company include the gold coast project, the tanghai county project, the daya bay project, jin bao cheng project, hong hai bay project.

