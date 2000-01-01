Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The group along with its subsidiaries owns, develops and manages multipurpose properties. The firm's operating segments are Hotel operations, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Results from Champion REIT, Results from Langham, and US Real Estate Fund. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Hotel operations. Geographically, it has operational footprints in Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Hong Kong.