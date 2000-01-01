Company Profile

Great Eastern Energy Corp Ltd is fully integrated, Indian Coal Bed Methane (CBM) company. It is engaged in exploring, developing, distributing and marketing CBM gas in India. The company has CBM blocks located at Raniganj (South), West Bengal and in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu. It is involved in the extraction and sale of CBM /compressed natural gas (CNG) gas in India. The company also holds a petroleum exploration license with Tamil Nadu Government.