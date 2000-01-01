Company Profile

Great Eastern Holdings Ltd sells insurance products and provides investment management services. The company's products and services are organized into three categories: life assurance, non-life insurance, and shareholders. The life assurance products include life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, and annuities. The non-life insurance products include property and casualty, and medical and personal accident. The shareholders category offers multiple financial services, which include fund management and financial advisory. The majority of revenue comes from Singapore.