Great Lakes Graphite Inc (TSX:GLK.H)
- Market CapCAD5.110m
- SymbolTSX:GLK.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA39062T1093
Company Profile
Great Lakes Graphite Inc focuses on the manufacture, marketing and sales of graphite products to a growing base of regional customers. It offers micronized natural flake and synthetic graphite products in standard sizes.