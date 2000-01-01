Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd is a precious metals mining and exploration company. The company operates three mines including the Tucano Gold Mine in Amapa State, Brazil, and two primary silver mines in Mexico: the Guanajuato Mine Complex and the Topia Mine.Great Panther Silver Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties within the Americas and Mexico. Its mineral properties include the El Horcon, Santa Rosa, Plomo projects, and Argosy project.