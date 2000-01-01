Company Profile

Great Portland Estates PLC, or GPE, is a real estate investment trust involved in ownership and development of commercial property in central London. GPE invests in and redevelops London real estate. The company generates revenue from these assets through long-term lease agreements. Income is also derived from the management of other development projects. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of office space, while retail locations also make up a significant percentage. Almost half of GPE's properties are located in the North of Oxford Street area. London's West End is home to a substantial share as well. GPE's tenants are primarily divided between retail and leisure shops; technology, media, and telecom companies; and professional and business services firms.