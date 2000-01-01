Great Portland Estates (LSE:GPOR)
- Market Cap£2.144bn
- SymbolLSE:GPOR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF5H9P87
Great Portland Estates PLC operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests and develops freehold and leasehold properties in London.