Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd (TSX:GQ)
Market Info - GQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GQ
- Market CapCAD6.450m
- SymbolTSX:GQ
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA39119X1033
Company Profile
Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd is a resource development company. Principally, it is engaged in the exploration and development of exploration and evaluation properties located in Mali, West Africa.