Company Profile

Chinese automobile manufacturer Great Wall is China’s market leader in the SUV and pickup truck segments. In 2017, it sold over 816,000 Haval SUVs, ranked number one in sales volume for the 15th year. It also sold nearly 120,000 pickup trucks, also ranked number one in sales volume for 14 years. China’s domestic market accounts for more than 90% of Great Wall’s revenue, with the balance coming from Russia, Australia, Chile, and Algeria, among others.Great Wall Motor Co Ltd is an automobile manufacturer. Its products include SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks and automobile-related parts and components.