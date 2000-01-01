Great-West Lifeco Inc 5.9 % 1st Pfd Shs Series F (TSE:GWO.PR.F)

North American company
Market Info - GWO.PR.F

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GWO.PR.F

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSE:GWO.PR.F
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Life
  • Currency
  • ISINCA39138C8097

Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined contribution (DC) record-keeping firm Empower Retirement. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.Great-West Lifeco Inc is a life insurance company that also offers health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. It operates in Canada, U.S. and Europe.

