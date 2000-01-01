Great-West Lifeco Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:GWO)
Company Info - GWO
Market Cap: CAD27.801bn
Symbol: TSE:GWO
Industry: Financial Services
Sector: Insurance - Life
- Currency
ISIN: CA39138C1068
Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined contribution (DC) recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual's recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.Great-West Lifeco Inc is a life insurance company that also offers health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. It operates in Canada, U.S. and Europe.