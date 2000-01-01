Greatcell Solar Ltd (ASX:GSL)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GSL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GSL

  • Market CapAUD65.970m
  • SymbolASX:GSL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000GSL9

Company Profile

Greatcell Solar Ltd commercializes the Perovskite Solar Cells (PSC) technology by providing products and services including materials, consulting, collaborative product development, licensing, & turnkey manufacturing & laboratory facilities.

Latest GSL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .