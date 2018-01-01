Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Ltd (SEHK:1189) Share Price

1189
Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Ltd
APAC company
Consumer Cyclical
Lodging
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XHKG
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the hotel operation business in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China, and trading of securities. The company operates its business through two business segments namely The Hotel Operations segment engaged in the operation of hotel accommodation, food and banquet, as well as the rental income; and The Securities Trading segment engaged in the trading of equity securities. It operates three Rosedale branded 4-star rated hotels, namely, the Rosedale Hotel Hong Kong, the Rosedale Hotel & Suites, Guangzhou and the Rosedale Hotel Shenyang, and the Luoyang Golden Gulf Hotel.Rosedale Hotel Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries operates three "Rosedale" branded 4-star rated hotels located in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides hotel services like rooms, and food and beverages.
SEHK:1189
BMG4153P1041
HKD
Loading Comparison
Latest 1189 News