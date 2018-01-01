Interactive Investor
Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Ltd (SEHK:1189) Share Price

1189

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Ltd

APAC company

Consumer Cyclical

Lodging

Research

News & analysis

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the hotel operation business in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China, and trading of securities. The company operates its business through two business segments namely The Hotel Operations segment engaged in the operation of hotel accommodation, food and banquet, as well as the rental income; and The Securities Trading segment engaged in the trading of equity securities. It operates three Rosedale branded 4-star rated hotels, namely, the Rosedale Hotel Hong Kong, the Rosedale Hotel & Suites, Guangzhou and the Rosedale Hotel Shenyang, and the Luoyang Golden Gulf Hotel.Rosedale Hotel Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries operates three "Rosedale" branded 4-star rated hotels located in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides hotel services like rooms, and food and beverages.

SEHK:1189

BMG4153P1041

HKD

