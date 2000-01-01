Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:261)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 261
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 261
- Market CapHKD1.838bn
- SymbolSEHK:261
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINBMG1987X1056
Company Profile
CCT Land Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries (the group) is principally involved in manufacturing and selling of consumer telecom products. It is also operating as an internet financial services provider.