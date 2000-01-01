Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:261)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 261

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 261

  • Market CapHKD1.838bn
  • SymbolSEHK:261
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG1987X1056

Company Profile

CCT Land Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries (the group) is principally involved in manufacturing and selling of consumer telecom products. It is also operating as an internet financial services provider.

Latest 261 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .