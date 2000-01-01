Company Profile

Greatland Gold PLC is a mineral exploration and development company focussed on gold in Tasmania and Western Australia. The group's objective is to maximise Shareholder value in exploring for and developing mineral deposits. The developments during the period are given in the Chairman's statement. Its prime business segment is mineral exploration. It operates in two geographical segments, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company's projects include Ernest Giles, Havieron, Bromus and Warrentinna and Firetower.