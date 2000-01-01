Greatwalle Inc (SEHK:8315)

APAC company
Market Info - 8315

Company Info - 8315

  • Market CapHKD122.140m
  • SymbolSEHK:8315
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4080P1028

Company Profile

King Force Group Holdings Ltd provides manned security guarding services in Hong Kong under Type I security work. The Company also provides guarding and personal escorting services and crowd management services in various events.

Latest 8315 news

