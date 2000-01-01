Greatwalle Inc (SEHK:8315)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8315
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8315
- Market CapHKD122.140m
- SymbolSEHK:8315
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSecurity & Protection Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG4080P1028
Company Profile
King Force Group Holdings Ltd provides manned security guarding services in Hong Kong under Type I security work. The Company also provides guarding and personal escorting services and crowd management services in various events.