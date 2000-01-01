Green Battery Minerals Inc (TSX:GEM)
Market Info - GEM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GEM
- Market CapCAD10.210m
- SymbolTSX:GEM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA39261L1058
Company Profile
Green Battery Minerals Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of green commodities required by the burgeoning Lithium-Ion battery market.Berkwood Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its portfolio includes Lac Gueret extensions graphite project and Cobalt ford project.