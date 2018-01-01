Green Brick Partners Inc (NYSE:GRBK) Share Price

GRBK
Green Brick Partners Inc
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Residential Construction
Research
News & analysis
Company Profile
Green Brick Partners Inc acquires and develops land, as well as providing land and construction financing to its controlled builders. The company is engaged in various aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, sales, and brand image creation. Its operating segment includes Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company generates maximum revenue from Builder operations Central segment. Builder operations Central represents operations of builders in Texas.Green Brick Partners Inc is a real estate development company. The company acquires and develops land, as well as providing land and construction financing to its controlled builders.
NYSE:GRBK
US3927091013
USD
