Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Green Brick Partners Inc (NYSE:GRBK) Share Price

GRBK

Green Brick Partners Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Residential Construction

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Green Brick Partners Inc acquires and develops land, as well as providing land and construction financing to its controlled builders. The company is engaged in various aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, sales, and brand image creation. Its operating segment includes Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company generates maximum revenue from Builder operations Central segment. Builder operations Central represents operations of builders in Texas.Green Brick Partners Inc is a real estate development company. The company acquires and develops land, as well as providing land and construction financing to its controlled builders.

NYSE:GRBK

US3927091013

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest GRBK News