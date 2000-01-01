Green Dot Corp Class A (NYSE:GDOT)

North American company
Company Info - GDOT

  • Market Cap$1.332bn
  • SymbolNYSE:GDOT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS39304D1028

Company Profile

Green Dot Corp is a financial technology company. The firm provides financial services for consumers in the United States such as Account Services GoBank mobile checking and Visa- or Mastercard-branded prepaid debit cards.

Visit our news hub for other news .