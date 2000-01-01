Green Energy Technology Inc GDR (LSE:GET)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GET
- Market Cap$4.460m
- SymbolLSE:GET
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINUS39303W2008
Company Profile
Green Energy Technology Inc is a solar technology company. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of multi-crystal silicon solar wafers.