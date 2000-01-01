Green International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2700)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2700
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2700
- Market CapHKD279.920m
- SymbolSEHK:2700
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINKYG4164T1114
Company Profile
Green International Holdings Ltd engages in provision of health and medical services, beauty and wellness services, integrated financial services comprising money-lending, securities brokerage and asset management.