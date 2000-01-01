Green Leader Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:61)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 61

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 61

  • Market CapHKD219.330m
  • SymbolSEHK:61
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6620C1293

Company Profile

Green Leader Holdings Group Ltd is engaged in cassava starch operation, mining operation, coal operation, and systems integration services and software solutions.

Latest 61 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .