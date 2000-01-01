Company Profile

Green Plains Inc manufactures and sells ethanol and ethanol byproducts in four segments based on function. The ethanol production segment, which generates the majority of revenue, includes the production of ethanol, grains, and corn oil. The agribusiness and energy services segment includes the grain procurement and commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil. The food and ingredients segment includes cattle feeding operations. The partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services.Green Plains Inc is an integrated ethanol producer. The company's business segments are Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness and Marketing and Distribution. Geographically, it generates its revenue from the United States.