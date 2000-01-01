Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GPP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GPP
- Market Cap$333.740m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GPP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINUS3932211069
Company Profile
Green Plains Partners LP is a mid-stream oil and gas company in the United States. It acquires revenues for the storage and transportation of ethanol on behalf of its parent company, Green Plains Inc.