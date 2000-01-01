Company Profile

Green REIT is an Ireland-based real estate investment trust. The company invests in a portfolio of commercial properties in Ireland through active management, and it generates its revenue from leases and capital appreciation from its properties. Green REIT's portfolio consists of office properties, which account for the majority of the portfolio's value, as well as retail, industrial, and other property types. Most of the company's properties are located in Dublin city centre and Dublin peripheral areas. The company's portfolio is externally managed by Green Property REIT Ventures.